VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 723 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 63,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,446. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.