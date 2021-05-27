Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

NYSE WSM opened at $171.29 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.