Versor Investments LP Buys New Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,633,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,872 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,538,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 836,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 568,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 254,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.49.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.