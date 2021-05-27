Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,337 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $330.52 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $332.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.71. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

