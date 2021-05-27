Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

NYSE RF opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

