Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 624,375 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,160 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

