Versor Investments LP Takes $527,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.