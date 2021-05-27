Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,997.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $206.80 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.53 and a 200-day moving average of $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.