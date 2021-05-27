Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Position Cut by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,838,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,377 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 5.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $176,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $11,837,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $8,868,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,243. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

