ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $101.97.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.