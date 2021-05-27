Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. 451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 433,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $322,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.