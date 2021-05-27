Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 186,400 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 977.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

