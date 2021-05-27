Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2,163.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,771,509.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,048 shares of company stock valued at $14,503,945. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

