Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 173.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Coeur Mining worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.87. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

