Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.