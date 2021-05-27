Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 274,157 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nordson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Shares of NDSN opened at $215.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $174.59 and a 1-year high of $223.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

