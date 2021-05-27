Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Shares Down 10.3%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 203,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 348,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

About Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF)

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

