VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $72.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.