Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

