Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.
VGI stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
