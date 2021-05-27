Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

VGI stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

