Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,989. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

