Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $45.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

