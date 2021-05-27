Vitae 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00003064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

