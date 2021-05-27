Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

VVNT stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

