Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €295.00 ($347.06) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €254.00 ($298.82).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €1.40 ($1.65) on Thursday, reaching €221.00 ($260.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €223.53 and a 200-day moving average of €182.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

