Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

ETR VOW3 opened at €221.00 ($260.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €223.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €182.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

