voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VJET. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

voxeljet stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of -1.04 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.19. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

