Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 245.8% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IRR opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

