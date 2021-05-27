Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Shares Up 3.1%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.08. 768,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,397,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGVF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

