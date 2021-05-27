Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist cut their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,377,587 shares of company stock worth $137,653,173.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vroom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

