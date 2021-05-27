VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore Acquires 12,500 Shares

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VYNE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 453,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. On average, research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,744 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,291.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 63,547 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

