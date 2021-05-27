Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $173.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.79. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $400.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,033,065 shares of company stock worth $981,490,965. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 10,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 26,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

