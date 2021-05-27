Warburg Research Reiterates “€15.00” Price Target for ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV)

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ADV opened at €10.62 ($12.49) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.01. ADVA Optical Networking has a one year low of €5.41 ($6.36) and a one year high of €11.06 ($13.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.76.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

