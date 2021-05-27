Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 138.60 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 137.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 320480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.20 ($1.78).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £611.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.86.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.