Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 6.8%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. 4,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 797,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $977.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 400,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.