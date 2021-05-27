Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.87. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Waterloo Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

