Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Endeavour Mining (EDV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV):

5/20/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$49.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDV stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.27. 442,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.88. Endeavour Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

