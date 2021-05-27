Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Endeavour Mining (EDV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Endeavour Mining (TSE: EDV):
- 5/20/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Endeavour Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$49.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDV stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.27. 442,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.88. Endeavour Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$715.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
