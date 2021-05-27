Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Western Forest Products (WFSTF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS: WFSTF) recently:

5/19/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $2.50 to $2.90. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.25 to $2.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2.35 to $2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Western Forest Products had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.90 to $2.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Western Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

