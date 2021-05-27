Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE: ITP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

5/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.50 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.41. 26,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,285. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.87. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.02 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

