Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE: ITP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/20/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$38.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.
- 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00.
- 5/13/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00.
- 5/12/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$37.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.50 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Intertape Polymer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00.
Shares of ITP traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.41. 26,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,285. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.87. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$11.02 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20.
Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
