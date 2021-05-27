Wells Fargo & Company Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $54.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PDCE. TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

