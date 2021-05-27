WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

