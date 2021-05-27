WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,764 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

