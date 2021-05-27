WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,968 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

