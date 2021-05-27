WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 45,963.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,689.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $110.90 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

