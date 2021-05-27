WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after purchasing an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

MU opened at $82.24 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

