WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth $502,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $181.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.94. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $122.28 and a 12-month high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

