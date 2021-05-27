WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 3,938 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $213.81 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.92 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

