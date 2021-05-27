WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:MP opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last 90 days.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

