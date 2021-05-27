West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$145.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$92.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.23. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

