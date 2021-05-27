Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WES. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Shares of WES stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,805,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

